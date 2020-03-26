Berkeley County Government Offices & Courts Will be Closed Friday, March 27

Berkeley County Government offices and courts will be CLOSED to the public and employees on Friday, March 27. Berkeley County buildings and facilities will resume LIMITED access to the public on Monday, March 30, through Thursday, April 2. Courts and offices will again close on Friday, April 3. During the Friday closures, drop-boxes located in the lobby of the Administration Building will NOT be accessible.
The Berkeley County Voters Registration and Elections Commission will remain OPEN on March 27; and the County Landfill and all Convenience Centers will also follow normal operating hours on March 27 and April 3. Additionally, the Berkeley Animal Center will be open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on March 27; those interested in fostering/adopting are encouraged to make appointments first.
The limited County operations that will resume Monday, March 30 through Thursday, April 2 are as follows:
LIMITED ACCESS:
· Register of Deeds: Starting March 30, the Berkeley County Register of Deeds Office (ROD) will have an essential limited public access plan. For more information, contact the ROD Office at 843-719-4084. Please note that records from July 1, 1983 - present can be obtained on the ROD website, search.berkeleydeeds.com, at no cost. Additionally, there will be a drop box in the lobby of the Administration Buildings.
· Berkeley County Animal Center: Curbside service ONLY. Fosters and adoptions needed.
o Currently open to the public 1 p.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday- Saturday
o The public is encouraged to set-up appointments via the animal center Facebook page HERE. The appointment will allow the public to choose whether they are interested in adopting or fostering, and set-up a time to come to the shelter.
· Clerk of Court:
o For statutorily-mandated filling, the courthouse drive-thru window will operate 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. on Jail Street.
· Probate Court:
o The probate court has discontinued issuing marriage licenses until further notice.
· Magistrate Court: Full info. HERE.
CLOSED:
· Berkeley County Administration Building
o Drop boxes have been placed in the lobby to drop-off payments and materials for specific departments
§ Treasurer’s Office (drop box outside building)
§ Auditors Office (drop box in the lobby)
§ Delinquent Tax (drop box in the lobby)
§ Planning and Zoning (drop box in the lobby)
§ Real Property Services (drop box in the lobby)
· Berkeley County Water and Sanitation
· Berkeley County departments at Live Oak Drive (NOT including the Sheriff’s Office)
· The Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office (Charleston and Berkeley Counties) is closed to the general public. Most employees are working remotely through VPN (Virtual Private Network), as much of the work can be handled this way. Victim Advocates and Assistant Solicitors remain available for telephone and online consultations with victims, witnesses, law enforcement and attorneys. Applications for diversion programs and expungements are also available online at www.scsolicitor9.org.
· Berkeley County Veterans Affairs is operating via phone and email during regular hours. Staff is in the office to provide letters, etc. via fax and email.
OPEN:
· Berkeley County Landfill and Convenience Centers
· Berkeley County Airport
· Berkeley County Voters Registration and Elections Commission
On Wednesday, March 25, Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb issued a statement about COVID-19 and the County’s current plans.
In order to protect our valued employees while continuing to serve the public, Berkeley County has made the following adjustments:
· 101 employees currently working from home
· Approximately 450 employees currently working reduced/alternate hours
Berkeley County continues to post updates with important links and press releases to berkeleycountysc.gov/covid19.