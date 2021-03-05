Engagement Thomas - Kincaid

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Milton Thomas, III of Charleston, SC are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Elizabeth Elliott Thomas of Charleston, SC and John Alexander Kincaid of Charleston, SC, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Ralph Kincaid of Charlotte, NC.
Miss Thomas is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. William Milnes Edwards of Edisto Island, SC, The Rev. Dr. Robert Marsden Knight of Charleston, SC and Ms. Margaret Pinckney Elliott of Charleston, SC. She is a 2015 graduate of Clemson University and is employed as a Regional Marketing Coordinator for Movement Mortgage, Charleston, SC.
Mr. Kincaid is the grandson of Mr. George Emmett Kincaid of Charlotte, NC and the late Mrs. Hester Nell Gann Kincaid, and Mr. and Mrs. Murray Baxter Craven, Jr. of Charlotte, NC. He is a 2014 graduate of Appalachian State University and a 2016 graduate of Clemson University with a Master of Real Estate Development. He is employed as a Commercial Broker with Lee & Associates, Charleston, SC.
The wedding is planned for June 26, 2021 at St. Michael’s Church in Charleston, SC.