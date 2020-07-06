A conversation about race with Mayor Greg Habib

Mayor Greg Habib joined the New Life Christain Fellowship Church to discuss race while adhering to the social distancing guidelines and screening live via Facebook on Thursday.
“It’s a conversation that needs to be had, with everything going on in the news. We had to begin this, as soon as possible and have more than one, so that people can participate, learn and grow.” said Mayor Greg, Mayor, City of Goose Creek.
Mayor Greg opens the discussion with his opinion of what is being lacked at the root of racism by stating his firm belief of people lacking an understanding of what one's environment contributes to one's perspective.
He goes in detail stating we all look at things in a particle way, and it’s based on our experiences, our perspective drives our visions, how we take information in and view data.
According to Mayor Greg, those obstacles, experiences, and living environments affect how we react to things. And what happens is a monopoly is created when people feel entitled to their opinion, thus thinking their right.
He gives the example of him, and Pastor Dexter Easley saying “ We all think we’re right. Well, Dr. Easley says one thing and I think he’s wrong, it’s not because I think he’s wrong, it’s because he’s wrong. It’s because we have different perspectives, engage data, and stimuli differently.”
To find the truth, in the opinion of Mayor Greg we need disagreement to find the truth. In the end to find a common ground two things must be done, listening and honesty. And that is where the problem comes from stated by Mayor Greg “Perspective is what drives where we come from and how we react to things. That’s why we need to have and continue having these conversations.”
As continued the conversation pivoted to questions from the audience.
The owner of Turning Pages Bookstore asked about the diversity of race in the police force “We need to have diversity in the community especially the black community. We need someone to understand us. I remember you said you wanted us to live in a city where we could work and live, which means we cannot all be one color and one thinking at one time.” said VaLinda Miller, Co-owner of Turning Page bookstore.
To answer the question Mayor Greg states that they have continued to work on it, saying there is a need for the police force to understand the people in the community and for the community to understand the police force. But goes in detail to say “I believe in affirmative action, and we seek out qualified individuals. We go to HBCUs, hire minority officers, and hire people to help diversify our organization.” He says they will continue to develop those relationships.
As the discussion ended Mayor Greg wraps it up by stating the reflection of the talk saying “Let’s continue to learn how people interact, have discussions and see where we need improvement and get better.”
Check out the discussion on New Life Christain Fellowship Church’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NLCFGCSC/videos/314249436259572