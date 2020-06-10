Woman launches facemask campaign for One80 Place

from page A1
Eileen Fernandez-Parker is battling the spread of COVID-19 two masks at a time.
The former teacher is now a technology coach with her own company, EFP Technology Solutions. Among other things, she offers support to teachers and helps them learn how to use technology in the classroom effectively.
When she isn’t schooling teachers on ways to use technology to engage their students and enhance education, she likes to sew. Upon learning there was a shortage of protective facemasks for some in the health care industry, she turned her skills to making masks.
Fernandez-Parker has donated her masks to some of her former students who are now in the health care industry, workers at an assisted living facility where a relative lives and a Pwhiladelphia children’s hospital where a cousin works.
“I had a room full of material and a sewing machine so it wasn’t costing me anything,” she said. “I had a lot of Sesame Street material so I thought that would be perfect for the children’s hospital.”
She also provides masks to individuals and as reported cases of COVID-19 infections began to rise the interest in her craft increased.
“Really I just feel the need to slow the spread of (the Coronavirus),” she said. “Health care workers really put themselves on the line for the rest of us so I want to protect them and help others stay safe.”
Her latest project is sewing masks to donate to One80 Place. She has already donated 25 masks to the organization.
“One day I saw on Facebook that One80 Place had a need,” she said. “I contacted them and they said they needed 150 masks so that’s my goal.”
However, she is starting to run out of material. Plus, her sewing machine isn’t a commercial model and all the extra work has worn out a part she now has to replace.
To help keep the project going, she has launched a buy one, donate one program. For each mask purchased from her for $10, she will donate a mask to One80 Place.
“I plan to keep sewing until people start thinking we don’t need so many masks anymore,” she said. “Health care workers use them for a variety of things so it might be a while before there isn’t a shortage.”
She uses quilter’s cotton to make her masks because it’s breathable and you can sterilize cotton masks before use. She likes to get creative with their design, but all her masks are made with safety in mind. She says they do pass the candle test.
Anyone interested in purchasing a mask and donating another can find Fernandez-Parker on Facebook.