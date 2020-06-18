Trident Tech to offer free tution for in-demand courses

Trident Tech announced on Thursday June 18th that they will be offering free tuition to students for the 2020 spring and summer semesters if they enroll in specific in-demand career training programs. The college offered free tuition for students for the 2019 fall semester as well.
“This is a timely opportunity for Lowcountry residents who need new skills to be successful in the job market,” said Trident Tech President Mary Thornley.
The college is also not going to increase tuition for the upcoming academic year in light of financial uncertainty facing many people in the community.
The college plans to offer free tuition for the entire 2020-2021 academic year if students enroll in one of 70 programs of study in the fields of manufacturing, information technology, culinary and hospitality, emergency medical technology and technical trades.
"To take advantage of the offer, potential students must submit a free TTC admission application and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Those who qualify will be awarded financial aid to cover the full cost of tuition, registration fees and course fees. Students are responsible for the cost of books and digital course materials," said the school in a statement.