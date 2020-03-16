Teaching is more than work for Alan Johnson

The old saying is when you love what you do you never work a day in your life.
That statement has rang true for the last 24 years for Alan Johnson, a physics teacher and robotics coach at Fort Dorchester High School.
"I tell people all the time I do not go to work, I go to school," Johnson said.
Johnson said he never wanted to be a teacher when he went to the College of Charleston. He graduated with a degree biology and went to work at the shipyard as a health physicist. He then worked there for the next ten years, then the shipyard closed and he then made the choice to go into teaching.
“The shipyard closed and I had the opportunity to go up to Norfolk and continue my job there or go into teaching and I decided to go into teaching,” Johnson said.
Johnson said that he enjoyed explaining to people at the shipyard how to do tasks and certain jobs that were required of them and through that a love of teaching in general.
“I always had a teacher's heart even when I was working in Nuclear power, I was willing to show people how to do the job,” Johnson said. “It was just a natural change for me.”
Johnson said that it was difficult initially for him because he was not prepared for the issues that students can carry with them everyday. They struggle with self-esteem, family issues or other things they may keep silent.
“The one thing that kind of got me is that kids come with a lot of problems,” Johnson said. “I am a lot more empathetic with them and sympathize with them more.”
It is that love for the students that keeps him coming into school everyday. He said that he loves their desire to learn and always enjoys teaching. His teaching also goes beyond physics into things like how to tie a tie, a proper handshake, or professional etiquette.
“I just love that interaction with the kids,” Johnson said.
The students are what brings Johnson back every year too, this goes all the way back to his first class he ever taught. He said that every new year brings a new class and a new class brings new prospective and new questions.
“They’re the ones who motivate me, their enthusiasm," Johnson said. “Physics doesn’t change, but the interactions are what keep me coming back.”