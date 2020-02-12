Teacher Feature: Tina Hammock a River Oaks Middle School original

Tina Hammock has been a mainstay in the hallways of River Oaks Middle School since the school opened 13 years ago. She is seen every morning greeting students and occasionally reminding them of the no hoods indoors policy.
“They need to know there is someone there to say hi to them and be there to listen,” Hammock said.
Hammock always knew that she wanted to be a teacher and she wanted to make an impact on kids lives. She majored in Elementary Education at the College of Charleston and then received her Masters from the Citadel.
“I wanted to make a difference, I wanted to be there for the kids,” Hammock said.
Hammock explains that she always works to make all of her students feel welcome and safe in her classroom.
“I hug them all the time,” Hammock explained. “Teaching social studies is what I do, but I am also here for these kids.”
She said that her classroom is always active and she wants her students to be involved in the lessons and take joy in learning content.
“We’re supposed to be talking and learning,” Hammock said. “I want them to be able to participate in what is going on.”
Hammock said that teaching middle school does offer some challenges the students are afforded more responsibility but they often are not given the opportunity to voice their opinions or find their passion.
“I think they are awesome human beings and they are misunderstood,” Hammock explained. “They are still little kids. We are expecting them to follow certain rules and expectations, but they are still children.”
Hammock said that she works everyday to give her students a passion for learning and give them a place where they can succeed and learn from their mistakes.