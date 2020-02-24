Teacher Feature (Meredith Melven)

When a parent, student or other person sees a middle school band whether it is in a performance or in the classroom during rehearsals or practicing after school. They most likely see a student trying something new or a good after school activity to pursue.
However, for Oakbrook Middle School band Director Meredith Melven she sees middle school band as the first stop in a lifelong passion for music.
"I really value the part that I play in the overall music education system," Melven said.
Melven always had a passion for education and music for most of her life. Her mother was a public school teacher and Melven found her passion for teaching in the eighth grade when she became a dance teacher. She was also heavily influenced by a band teacher she had when she was in middle school.
"I knew that I enjoyed teaching and that was the avenue that I could see myself in," Melven said.
Melven attended the University of South Carolina where she majored in Music Education and she then began teaching music and has been teaching for the six years.
Melven currently has 270 students that she teaches in the Oakbrook Middle School band. She said that music education is an important part of a student's development and can greatly impact their lives.
"Music education is the first time they have to learn a completely new vocational skill," Melven said. "It can instill a new sense of identity and self-esteem."
According to Melven music teaches a lot of important life lessons to students these include working together in a group, the importance of practice and hard work. However, she also said that music can teach students about empathy and sensitivity to other people and their needs and emotions.
"I think that it teaches a sensitivity that our kids and our society really needs," Melven explained. "The sensitivity that music teaches students is important for us to encourage."
Melven said that she always creates an atmosphere of joy in the classroom. She always wants the students to feel comfortable in the classroom and develop a passion for music.
"They are giving music a chance," Melven said. "I feel a lot of responsibility and pressure to cultivate that energy."
Melven said that with trying music there is a great amount of risk, because students are putting themselves out there and trying something new.
"We rely on students putting themselves out there and trying," Melven explained. "Learning something new is extremely vulnerable."
However, through the risk that those students take to try and learn something new they are able to accomplish something that they may not have ever imagined.
"Most students will always say that they feel like they accomplished something they never knew they could," Melven said.
That transformation is what Melven said she wishes every person could see who is not in the music room.
"I wish that other people outside of this classroom could see the transformation of students inside of this classroom," Melven said. "The students go through an inspiring transformation in their confidence in themselves."