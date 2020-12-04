Summerville High School's Brayden Gregory selected as a 2020 Semper Fidelis All-American

The United States Marine Corps is recognizing exemplary student athletes across the country through the Semper Fidelis All-American Program. Now in its fourth year, the program features approximately 100 student athletes selected from across the country based on their athletic prowess, academic success, and embodiment of the Marine Corps values of honor, courage, and commitment.
Brayden Gregory from Summerville High School is among those selected to this year’s class of Semper Fidelis All-Americans.
Through the Semper Fidelis All-American Program, the Marine Corps engages with well-rounded student athletes and their mentors to share leadership lessons that will enable future success.
In the face of COVID-19, the Marine Corps made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Battles Won Academy, a multi-day experience in Washington, D.C. typically held in July. The Battles Won Academy involves daily workouts, an immersive experience on Marine Corps Base Quantico, a community service event, team-building outings, and a tour of our Nation’s Capital. The Semper Fidelis All-American Program Recognition Tour is being conducted nationwide to honor the achievements of the 2020 class of student athletes and mentors in their hometowns.
Brayden Gregory was recently recognized at a local presentation.