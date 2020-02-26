Summerville Elementary students work on Turtle Times

Mrs. Cooke’s students learned about the different aspects of the news and the newspaper business. Students learned about articles, photos, how to conduct interviews and what goes on day-to-day in a newsroom. They also learned about the business of newspapers learning about and creating their own advertisements.
The students took everything they learned and put it into practice creating their own stories, conducting their own interviews and taking their own photos. Their stories have been compiled into their very own newspaper the Turtle Times which is attached to this weeks edition of the Summerville Journal-Scene.
“It felt really amazing, I felt like it was a once in a lifetime experience,” Finley Barker said.
This once in a lifetime experience has been a part of the Journal Scene and Summerville Elementary School for the last 10 years.
Students expressed excitement in being able to produce their own newspaper and have their friends and family see it and read their stories.
“It felt exciting to know I’d be writing for a newspaper,” Chelsea Fleming said.
Students learned not only about the news industry but also about themselves. Students found new passions and discovered new talents.
“I learned to be a better writer,” Marlee Elan said. “I don’t really like to write but I guess it drew me in.”
“Before this I only knew to write narratives and now learning to write for a newspaper helps me more in the future,” Barker said.
In the end the students were left with an experience they will remember for a lifetime.
“It was really cool we got to do a whole lot of stuff we might not get to do again,” James Metzger said.