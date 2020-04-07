Students create COVID-19 superheroes

Social Distancing Queen, Toilet Paper Tim, and Victoria the Virus Killer are not heroes you see very often, but they may just save the day during the COVID-19 quarantine.
These heroes were created by Prenn Woods' history students at Alston Middle School. Woods said that the idea came from wanting his students to document the important historical event that they are currently living through.
"This is their "living history" moment where they have an opportunity to create primary sources for future generations. I always have told them that I am not the only historian in the classroom. This was a great project for them to see themselves as historians," Woods said.
The students, in addition to creating their own superheroes, are journaling their experiences throughout their days as a way to document their experience. Woods said that this is beneficial to him as a teacher because it allows him to see how his students are doing and how they are coping with being at home during these events.
"When they pass their journals onto me, it allows me to do a "check" on how they are doing. After I read something, it may prompt me to make a call to the student or create an uplifting video, or to reach out to guidance. I have been so proud of their honest, vulnerable, and powerful writing. I also love the funny stories, too. Hope lives," Woods said.
Woods said that the idea for the superheroes came from the self-awareness that he saw in his student's journal entries.
"I wanted to students, because of their self-awareness, to create a superhero who would solve an issue created, or worsened, by COVID-19. Their superheroes blew me away, like a brilliant public service announcement. The project was another window into 'Hey, how are you doing? Do you need anything?'," Woods explained.
Woods said that the virus quarantine has allowed his students to learn more about history by learning about then and now.
"Students want to talk about things which impact their world. They become excited when you can show connections across historical time periods," Woods said.
Woods explained that students made connections to 1918 influenza pandemic and have been able to learn about how the lives of people then can be paralleled to their lives now.
"What I love about this is that, in those moments, they have become investigators and teachers, as they share with me. Current events are important because it shows us all that the world is not just "us." The use of current events is a dynamic way to show the world's connectedness," Woods said.
Woods said that while it is exciting to have his students making these connections and learning about history in a new way, he misses being in the classroom with them every day. He said that he is always trying to bring the same energy to the virtual classroom that he had in his regular classroom.
"What’s been key for me is to communicate constantly—don’t stress. Families first—and we will figure out everything else later. When I am talking with kids virtually or in a message board, I try to bring some elements from my classroom there—singing, corny jokes, acrobatics. Yes, I did cheers the other day as I had to show a student she wasn’t the only cheerleader in the virtual conference," Woods said.