Senior at Fort Dorchester High is recognized for perfect score on EOC

At the February 8th Dorchester District 2 board of education meeting, one senior from Fort Dorchester high school was acknowledged in particular for receiving a perfect score of 600 on an End of Course assessment for Civil Engineering and Architecture, Project Lead the Way.
James Gervis, currently ranked as number one in his graduating senior class, earned a distinguished rating in addition to Advanced Placement dual college credit as a result of his perfect score.
Project Lead the Way focuses on STEM curricula for students in elementary school all the way to high school, developing students’ abilities to think critically, communicate more effectively with others and gain real world experience through hands-on learning.
Benjamin Bertolet, teacher at Fort Dorchester High School, has played a large role in Gervis’s success. Bertolet, who has taught at Dorchester high school for the past seventeen years, described Gervis as ‘generational talent’ at the board meeting.
“This kid is going to be special, he is going to do great things. He already has done great things,” Bertolet said. “He got a perfect score on an exam that is not designed to be perfected.”
Bertolet further mentioned that Gervis currently holds a one hundred in his class.
I truly believe he could do anything,” Bertolet said.