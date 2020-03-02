Robinson brings a lifetime of experiences into the classroom

Rob Robinson’s resume has a lot of interesting parts to it. He began as a member of the United States Marine Corps, he then became a police officer, and then had a career in sales. Robinson has now been a fourth grade Math, Science and Social Studies at Eagle Nest Elementary School for the last four years.
From afar it seems like all of these jobs are much different from being an elementary school teacher, however if you ask Robinson this is not the case.
“Every single thing has helped me where I am now,” Robinson said.
Robinson explains that everything he has learned through his variety of careers come into play in the classroom. He learned how to manage people and groups as a Marine and police officer and learned how to present information during his time in sales.
Robinson said that even though he has had a variety of careers he feels that he always felt drawn to teaching. He recalls helping a friend’s child with his homework and that helping him gave him satisfaction and he became a teacher.
“I think I have always been a teacher at heart and I decided to become a teacher,” Robinson said.
Robinson graduated from Charleston Southern University with a degree in Elementary Education and said that the only place that he wanted to teach was Eagle Nest Elementary School.
Robinson said that he wanted to teach elementary school because he remembers how impactful those years, especially the fourth grade, were in his own life.
“I felt it was a very impressionable grade level, so I decided to teach fourth grade,” Robinson said.
Robinson’s teaching style is also influenced by his own experiences in school.
“I recall I wish someone would have taught me is how I teach the kids,” Robinson said.
Robinson teaches three subjects at Eagle Nest, science, math and social studies however he says that none of those are his favorite thing that he teaches in his classroom.
“My favorite subject is probably character,” Robinson explained. “I tell the kids all the time you’re gonna learn science, you’re gonna learn math, you’re gonna learn reading writing and all of that, but the one thing you have you have to be is of good character.”
Robinson said that his lessons about character take many forms in the classrooms. Such as when a student is talking when they are not supposed to be he does not have the class tell him who it was, he instead waits for the student to take responsibility for their actions.
“I teach them early on that you don’t have to tattle on anybody if you did it you need to say you did it,” Robinson said. “Because you need to take ownership for your own actions.”
Robinson admits that he has high expectations for his students. He holds them to a high standard because he knows that they can achieve those goals as well. He said that he wants success to be a regular occurrence.
“I have great relationships with my kids and I task them a lot,” Robinson said. “I don’t want them to be surprised with success.”
Robinson said that while he holds his students to a high standard however he wants them to know that there is always a time to make mistakes. He knows that children can sometimes talk too much or be disruptive, however that is all part of being a child. He wants any mistakes to be learning experience and for them to use those lessons moving forward.
“The thing that I never want a kid to feel is that they are bad,” Robinson explained. “They may make bad decisions but that is not reflective to that individual.”
Robinson said that it is the lasting impact that a teacher can have on a child that keeps him coming back every single time. He said that the best part of being a teacher is when you take a student from a place where they are unsure of a topic or their abilities to a place of understanding.
“When you hear that “oohh” sound from a kid that is like music,” Robinson said. “When they come to the realization that they can do it and learn something new about themselves.”
Robinson explained that children always want to do the best that they can it is just that sometimes they are not given the opportunity or the tools to succeed and all they need is someone to be there and to meet those needs.
“I’ve never met a kid who wanted to fail and I go into every situation with that understanding,” Robinson said.
Robinson said that looking back on his life and all of the careers that he has had that teaching is by far the hardest job that he has ever had, but is also the most rewarding. He also explained that the reason he comes back every day is not for the money or the recognition he receives it is for the children in his class and all around the school. He said the education is like a duck on a pond clam on the surface but moving rapidly beneath water and that all of the effort he outs in for his students each day comes down to one simple thing.
“Because they are worth it. The kids are worth it,” Robinson said.