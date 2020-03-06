Roberts brings compassion and second chances to adult education

Love First, Teach Second.
That is the philosophy Jennifer-Lea Roberts has carried into the classroom for the last twenty-seven years. Roberts has taught at the elementary, middle, high school and adult education levels and this philosophy has been a constant through all of those levels.
Roberts was inspired to become a teacher by the impact that her high school math teacher.
“I had a teacher in high school, coach Sullivan and he was just magical with how he taught math he was so smart and he was so funny and he made me want to be a math teacher,” Roberts said.
Roberts recalled how Coach Sullivan not only emphasized learning the material but also developing a relationship with his students, that Roberts said impacted her for the rest of her life.
Roberts attended Clemson University where she majored in Elementary Education and then attended the Citadel where she studied Secondary Math.
Although she began her career as an elementary school teacher, Roberts knew she always wanted to teach math at the middle school or high school level.
Roberts said that she was drawn to math because it allows for the students to find multiple avenues to the correct answer.
“It is all about patterns,” Roberts said. “There is more than one way to get the answer.”
Roberts also wanted to work with students who struggled in school as well. Roberts explained that along with teaching the content, teachers also need to show students who struggle how much they care.
“Most pockets of students if they don’t think that you care about them then they don’t want to learn,” Roberts said. “Especially with the at-risk population they already struggle so you have to get them any little carrot.”
Roberts was inspired to help at risk students because during her childhood she always had a strong support system from others around her and she wanted to be that support system for others.
“I wanted to give back to them because so many people have given back to me,” Roberts said.
That desire to help others is what made Roberts want to teach in adult education.
“I wanted to continue the work that I did but with students I missed,” Roberts said.
Roberts said that often times people in adult education have a stigma surrounding them that because they did not graduate from high school. Roberts explained that often times those students have life circumstances or issues where school must take a backseat to their personal life.
“A lot of times it is things they have to do that are more important than school,” Roberts said.
Roberts said that the students in adult education have a desire to succeed but they want someone who is willing to meet them and their needs whatever those needs may be.
“They need somebody to give whether it is that math lesson or it is a place to belong,” Roberts said.
Roberts said that adult education is unique because it offers students unique opportunities to improve their lives and themselves.
“Whatever is holding them back there are no barriers here,” Roberts said.
Teachers are unique according to Roberts because their job is not 40 hours a week. Everything that happens on the job they bring home whether they are the troubles or the successes.
“We don’t get to leave work at work,” Roberts said. “We take what happens during our day home with us.”