Online learning transition is not stopping DD2 teachers from connecting with students

The governor announced that schools will remained closed through April 30th. This also means that Dorchester District 2 will continue its online learning through the end of the month as well.
While moving all learning online is not an ideal situation, the school district had been preparing for this situation over the course of the year.
“I have been leading trainings to teachers throughout the year. We are a Microsoft school district, and we have been using Microsoft Teams as a way to communicate as a school, as departments, and as Professional Learning Communities. Although we did not expect to need to transition to an online platform before all of our students were given DD2 devices, teachers have been able to make the transition to online a little bit easier because of their prior training in the fall and winter. Students are getting supplemental material to reinforce prior learning – a decision made to make sure we keep students engaged and working, but also as an attempt to minimize frustrations and confusion during an already stressful times for students and families,” said Callie Neal, the Summerville High School Instructional Technology Specialist.
While not all students in DD2 have devices from the district, the school district should be providing them to students next year.
Neal said that students and parents can log onto the district’s website www.ddtwo.org/tech to access videos and information about how to access their work. Students also have an app called Microsoft Teams where they can communicate with counselors and teachers with their questions. Students can also upload photos of their work for their teachers.
The teachers and guidance counselors are working to find out which students in the district do not have online access. Students with no online access have all of the online work available to them on paper.
“Teachers and School Counselors have worked so hard to make sure that their students know how to get online if they are able. If students are unable to get online, we have the same work available for students on paper, and we still have teachers and School Counselors checking in with them. Our first packet pickup day was on March 17th, and we will have another pickup day on April 2nd that will give students with no online access work until the end of April. We still have a few students who we have not been able to contact, and we sent them postcards notifying them about this week’s packet pickup for students with no online access,” Neal explained.
The closures have impacted the teachers as well. Mary Causey, a chemistry teacher at Summerville High School said that she checks in that her students are firstly healthy and worries about their work second. She explained that the district still wants the best for the students and wants to set high expectations for the students as well.
“As a district and school, our primary goal is always what is best for students and challenging them with high expectations,” Causey said.
Causey also said that she has adjusted how she presents content to her students depending the access that her students have to technology.
“We have always had to differentiate our lessons because our classes are a diverse population of students, but those differences have been more content/skills based not access based. Now we have to add in the focus on how can we best deliver content that is accessible to all students regardless of what resources the student has available,” Causey said.
Causey said that she is also trying to maintain some sort of a classroom routine from before the closures as well.
“I did not want to lose the excitement of High Five Friday, so we do it virtually where students post their answer to a would you rather questions like have a pet dragon or a pet dinosaur?” Causey said.
Teachers have also been trying to use technology to create a virtual classroom in other ways as well. Amy Litz, CTE Department Head, BioMed and Medical Interventions Teacher at Summerville High School said that the Health Science Department has been working to make the best of the situation. Litz said that they have been conducting video conferences and creating virtual labs for the students to do at home.
“The circumstances under which we started E-learning were stressful and uncertain but I believe that there are many opportunities for exciting and meaningful lessons online,” Litz said.
Causey explained that the classroom is now spread throughout the county and students are working separately at their own pace, but things like Microsoft Teams and video calls help to still keep the students connected with their teachers and each other.
“The classroom is now spread out into individual places around the county where each student is working at their own pace. Students have less interaction with a class as a whole, but this is still possible through meetings on Microsoft Teams. This allows students to feed off of each other and ask questions that may be beneficial to the whole group,” Causey said.
Causey said that while online learning has been effective, she misses being in the classroom and interacting with students every day.
“As teachers we are connected to the students we teach, but also our past students, the ones we coach or lead in a club, or other students we have built relationships with. These small daily interactions with all students is a large part of what I miss. In addition, I miss teaching in general and doing hands on activities and labs with my students,” Causey said.
The Center for Disease Control recommends that parents be in constant contact with their child’s school let them know of any issues your child maybe having with the content or their access to it. The CDC also recommends that parents sit down with their child and set their own expectations for their work and the pace at which they complete it.
The CDC also recommends that parents maintain consistency in both bedtimes and what time children get up each day. They should also set times each day for school work each day along with appropriate time for breaks.