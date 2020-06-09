New DD2 hire no longer affiliated with district following social media post

A new Dorchester District 2 hire is no longer associated with the district following controversial social media posts being connected to the individual.
The district did not name the individual but said that they were hired for the 2020-2021 school year.
According to a statement by the district the Personnel Department had been investigating the situation.
"The district regrets the pain and concern this situation has caused, especially to our students and families. Our district has a strong commitment to embracing diversity, equity, and fostering the relationships we have among all students, families, and community members. We strongly believe that students and adults should experience respect and caring within the school community every day," said the district in a statement.