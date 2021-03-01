Lowering COVID cases within BCSD in the face of ongoing pandemic

Pockets of hope amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are finding its way into the Berkeley County School District.
In a district that serves more than 36,000 students, Dr. Eddie Ingram, BCSD Superintendent acknowledged that the capability of social distancing such a large student body has its difficulties, however they are doing their best efforts to adhere to protocols.
Numbers announced at the Berkeley County School District board of education meeting on Feb. 23, revealed evidence of that.
The 60 confirmed COVID-19 cases that were recorded during last week’s schooling shows moderate improvement in contrast to the week prior’s 98 cases that were confirmed.
Ingram warned the public to continue following protocols that have been set in place in hopes of cautioning against any threats that might derail the positive progress made.
“I would like to remind everyone that it is not the time to let our guard down. We still need to continue to follow protocol,” Ingram said.
Of the students enrolled in the district, a considerable 24,731 students are now attending full face-to-face classes and 11,415 students are in blended learning. There remain 463 students who are attending class solely virtually.
“About two thirds of our kids are face to face, which is a good thing, we are glad to see our kids back,” said Ingram.
Additionally, the board has executed a contract with the South Carolina School Boards Association for a superintendent search. After three-and-a-half years Ingram’s time as superintendent for the district is coming to an end, for now, he remains hopeful that the district will obtain vaccines in the near future.