Louis Smith announces candidacy for DD2 school board

Louis Smith announced his candidacy for the Dorchester District 2 school board via Facebook on July 1st.
Smith is well known to Summerville residents as the director of the Community Resource Center. He has also run for the school board in the past and said that the school board and school reform has always been important to him.
"It's no secret to many that I've run for the school board before. Since my last run years ago I've had a chance to learn a lot more about how the board works, what divides exist within the board that are keeping things from being accomplished, and how to be a better advocate for children. School board has ALWAYS been deeply important to me, so this isn't something new for me. I've been a consistent voice for reform on the school board, and I see this election as an opportunity to be able to unite our community around our children's future!," Smith said.
Smith said that his campaign will focus on improving the lives of all the students in DD2, however the main focus will be the issue of overcrowding in schools.
"As a member of the school board the most important issue has to be overcrowding, reducing class sizes, and school infrastructure reform. All of these tie together when you look at the estimated 10 out of 24 schools in DD2 being overcrowded, you start to ask why? It's no secret that Dorchester County has seen a lot of new homes built in the last 5-10 years, so the next question becomes how is that affecting our children's education? I don't think it'd be controversial to require a small fee on each new house built around these schools to go to a school infrastructure fund, and this is something you can do at the school board level that the current board is not doing. This way we can hopefully avoid another huge tax increase on the whole DD2 district and instead have these fees targeted to the hundreds of new homes scheduled to be built over the coming months here. Let's be smart and leverage that new growth into more money for schools so our children aren't cramped into classrooms," Smith said.
Smith did voice his support of the current school board and the efforts they have made to improve the schools. He said that they have done the best they can with what they have and they always set the bar high.
"I think they've made the most of an imperfect situation. I've been very critical of the board in the past and have since come to learn a lot more of why they make the decisions they make. I think as far as results goes DD2 sets the bar high and that reflects in the state rankings. That doesn't mean there aren't things they could be doing better however and I hope a fresh face that's not beholden to anyone besides the voters can offer some fresh ideas to take DD2 to the next level!," Smith said.
Smith wants the Summerville community to know that he will dedicate all of his energy to the position of the school board. He explained that the work he does at the Community Resource Center as brought him into contact with several people in the community and he wants to work to make all voices heard.
"I feel that I can change the entire conversation of how issues are looked at, and pour all my energy into this position. I'm in the community all day everyday going back and forth between my two Community Resource Centers. We feed thousands of people a week along with other programs we have to serve the community. The conversations you have coming in contact with all of these people would amaze you. I want people to feel heard, feel they have someone they see active in the community representing them on that school board. I want to listen more than I speak, show humility, and work tirelessly to make sure children, parents, and teachers are heard," Smith said.