Local schools continue food service program

Dorchester School District Two is participating in the Summer Food Service Program through June 30.
Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
District schools participating in face-to-face learning will provide breakfast and lunch to all students at no charge.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided curbside, on a first-come, first-serve basis, at the locations listed below to all children ages 18 and younger at no charge on Tuesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 843-695-4920.
Alston Middle School, 500 Bryan St., Summerville.
Dubose Middle School, 1005 DuBose School Road, Summerville.
Fort Dorchester High School, 8500 Patriot Blvd., North Charleston.
Oakbrook Middle School, 286 Old Fort Dr., Ladson.
Summerville High School, 1101 Boone Hill Road, Summerville.