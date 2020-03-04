Local school improvement council named finalist for statewide award

The Flowertown Elementary School School Improvement Council was named one of five finalists for the Dick and Tunky Riley Award for School Improvement Council Excellence.
The award has been given out since 2002 and awards School Improvement Council's that make significant contributions to their respective schools.
The winner of the award will be announced at the South Carolina School Improvement Council annual meeting on April 4th. The winner will be selected from an independent panel of reviewers.