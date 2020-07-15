Local chaplin's gift funds new center at CSU

Rev. Rob Dewey and his wife Kathy announced that they intend to fund a chaplaincy center at Charleston Southern University.
The $2 million gift will establish the Dewey Center for Chaplaincy. It is one of the largest philanthropic gifts in the history of Charleston Southern University.
“The extraordinary generosity of Rob and Kathy Dewey to establish this chaplaincy center will extend their legacy of ministry for generations. I am not exaggerating when I say that Chaplain Dewey’s hands-on service in the trenches the last couple of decades put chaplain ministry on the map in this region and beyond. How fitting that his name would grace a center to commission a legion of chaplains who will follow in his steps,” said CSU President Dondi Costin.
Rob is a former Episcopal priest and founder of the Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy and Kathy is a former school psychologist. They saw donating the money to Charleston Southern as a way of continuing their work of helping others.
“Kathy and I do not want to leave the money we have been blessed with up to the probate judge to decide where it goes. We don’t have children and grandchildren, so we have adopted CSU,” Dewey said. “I thought of other locations locally and nationally, but I know the money will be used and the vision will go further than I ever intended [at CSU]; it is the right time and right place.”
Kathy Dewey explained that they have been looking for an opportunity to help people and have discussed this for a long time.
“We’ve been talking about it for a long time. Rob always had a vision to encourage people to get out on the street, not necessarily stay in the four walls of the church,” she said.
Dr. Ben Phillips, the dean of the college of Christian Studies, said that the new center will be a great place to train chaplains in over 60 forms of chaplaincy.
“This new center will develop academic programs to train chaplains for any of the over 60 forms of chaplaincy identified by the North American Mission Board. The center will also develop noncredit, certificate courses to train volunteer chaplains in first responder, corporate, and community chaplaincy, as well as conferences to support professional chaplains serving in the Lowcountry,” Phillips said.
The center is already underway. Dr. Ron Harvell was recently hired as the director of the center. He is currently the deputy chief of chaplains for the United States Air Force at the Pentagon. His contract will take effect on August 1, 2020.