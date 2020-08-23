Kackley receives conservation scholarship

Ashley Ridge High School graduate Virginia Kackley has been awarded a $1,000 college scholarship by the South Carolina Chapter of the Soil and Water Conservation Society, according to Hugh Caldwell, secretary-treasurer of the organization.
“Virginia is definitely at the top of the list of outstanding FFA members in South Carolina as evidenced by her superb leadership ability, impressive academic achievements and successful FFA participation,” Mr. Caldwell said of the 2020 ARHS graduate.
A 2019-20 State FFA Vice President, Virginia also served as president of the Ashley Ridge FFA chapter.
“The regional winner of the 2019 FFA Extemporaneous Speaking Competition, Virginia participated in the state finals,” Mr. Caldwell said. “She was a member of the Ashley Ridge FFA Wildlife Management and Tool Identification Teams that competed in state finals.”
She was also the Runner-Up in the 2019 Horticulture Quest Competition.
Kackley served as president of the local chapter of the National Science Honor Society and held membership in the Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society and the National Honor Society.
She is a freshman at North Carolina State University where she is majoring in agricultural science.