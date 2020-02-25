Junior Service League donates to DD2

The Junior Service League donated $7,027 to Dorchester District 2 schools at the school board meeting on Monday February 24th.
The Junior Service League of Summerville began in 1988 and is an organization that promotes volunteering and works to better the Summerville community.
All of the proceeds from the fall service quarter go to Dorchester District 2 schools. These include Scarecrows on the Square and the Ghostwalk. Member Amber Chandler said that it is always a pleasure for the Junior Service League to partner alongside the district and to assist the district in anyway possible.
"I know every little bit helps," Chandler told the board.
Junior Service League president Beth Myers said that it is honor for the Junior Service League to partner with the district in improving the schools and the experience of the students.
Dorchester District 2 Public Information Officer Patricia Raynor said that the organization is great for the students of the district. She said that the organization not only provides for the students through their fundraising efforts and by being good leaders in the community.
"They are such great role models for our children to see what service learning is all about," Raynor said.