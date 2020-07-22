James Weaver announces candidacy for DD2 school board

James Weaver recently announced his candidacy for the Dorchester District 2 school board.
Weaver is no stranger to Dorchester District 2 in addition to serving with the Dorchester District 2 Education Foundation for six years, including as board chair, he also volunteers on the Vex Robotics Advisory Board at Gregg Middle School and served on the advisory board for the Career and Technology Education center as well.
“I’ve been involved in the district from a volunteer standpoint and also a dual credit provider for the past six years and served on the district Foundation board for the last six years and I am going into my second term as board chair,” Weaver said. “Working with the foundation just being involved with the school district, seeing all the different facets of things that go on behind the scenes, working with some school board members on some initiatives, I thought It was valuable to get a little more involved take that up a notch and run for school board.”
Weaver also has two children in DD2 schools and said that he always wants to work to make sure that students in the district are prepared for college or a career when they leave Dorchester District 2.
“With kids in the district, I thought it was valuable to be involved in the foundation and from an education standpoint being dual credit provide to ensure the district’s goal of providing every opportunity to be college or career ready when they graduate from high school,” Weaver said.
Weaver brings with him 20 years of experience in higher education and also has worked with the district on dual enrollment programs. While all of Weaver’s education experience is at the higher level he believes that education and teaching is universal.
“Education is education, I still understand it and I started teaching in the classroom 20 years ago and worked in many roles up to VP roles overseeing campuses across multiple states,” Weaver explained.
In addition to his work with the school district and his career, Weaver also has served in the National Guard for 23 years.
“The fundamentals of leadership duty, honor, country, I bring that from my military experience, Integrity is important you want to make sure you have that back bone of integrity to make sure you do what is right,” Weaver explained.
Weaver plans to focus his efforts on implementing and improving virtual learning programs in the district.
“I have a wealth of knowledge in developing online platforms and also implementing and managing virtual learning environments, and that is the biggest topic of today. How are we going to move forward using these platforms, etc. So that’s really the big value I bring,” Weaver explained. “Looking back at what happened in the spring, and processes they put in place and try to be a second lens to look through from a board standpoint but also someone who is doing it now.”
Weaver said that improving virtual learning is not just creating computer programs and ensuring that everyone has a computer, but instead making sure that they have the training and ability to use the programs and technology as effectively as possible.
“The big goal is to ensure that teachers have the tools necessary to work in this virtual environment, if the teachers have the tools necessary then the students will be successful,” Weaver said. “They are teachers, they already have certification, they have been to college, they understand education K-12 whether it is elementary, middle, or high school. They are probably the best of the best that we have in the state, but you have to learn and understand this virtual tool that we are going to use, the platform that we are going to use to engage kids.”
Weaver said that he believes that virtual learning is the future of education and can allow for teachers and students to change and adapt as the world around them may shift and change due to weather, disease or other things that may arise.
“I see this being the future of education for K-12,” Weaver said. “They are going to have these platforms built, teachers are going to be trained and they are going to be able to adapt shift left and right depending on the needs of the community,”
Weaver said he also brings relationships with businesses in the community and said that community partners are important to helping schools work and be effective in producing career and college ready students.
“Partnerships are key, industry partnerships are key for our students to ensure they are college or career ready when they graduate from high school,” Weaver explained. “Some of the large manufacturing facilities in our community, I work hand in hand with them when it comes to the day to day side of things and some of them already work with the district through the foundation partnerships.”
Weaver wants the community to know that if he is elected to the school board he will work to build relationships with his fellow board members to ensure that they can work together and effectively to do the best for the teachers and students in Dorchester County District 2.
“I bring a unique blend of education and leadership experience to help drive relationships to ensure our students, teachers and community are going to have a well-run school district,” Weaver said.