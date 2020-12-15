Gail Hughes elected as SCSBA Secretary/Treasurer

Gail Hughes, member of the Dorchester School District Two School Board, was installed as Secretary/Treasurer of the South Carolina School Boards Association (SCSBA) during the association’s annual Delegate Assembly Dec. 4, in Columbia.
The association’s annual business meeting, which was held as part of the association’s Legislative Advocacy Conference, included voting delegates from most of the state’s 79 school boards. In addition to the election of association officers, delegates adopted resolutions to guide the association during the 2021 legislative session.
Hughes has served on the Dorchester Two Board since 2006. She has previously served as the secretary and chair for her local board. She earned her SCSBA Boardmanship Level 6 Certificate several years ago. She is an active member of the legislative network.
Hughes has served as the president-elect of the Knightsville Kiwanis Club. She served on the board of a traveling baseball organization and has coached various youth sports. She currently serves on the Summerville Mayors Committee for people with differing abilities. In addition, Gail serves on the Board of Directors for the Cultural Arts Center for the Tri-County Area. She has two children and one granddaughter.
Officers elected to lead the association’s board of directors for a one-year term are as follows:
• President, Cheryl Burgess, Lexington School District Three
• President-elect, Jamie Devine, Richland One Schools
Others elected to serve a four-year term on the 21-member board of directors as regional directors are:
• Region 8 Director, Amelia McKie, Richland School District Two
• Region 12 Director, Billy Blackwell, Cherokee County School District
• Region 16 Director, Dr. Tom Dobbins, Anderson School District Four
The South Carolina School Boards Association is a non-profit organization serving as a source of information and as a statewide voice for boards governing the state’s 79 school districts.