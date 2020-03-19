Fox Ridge Farm working hard during school closures

The Fox Ridge Farm is making attempts to keep the farm operating at its normal capacity.
Teacher Ben Gibson has been working alongside two other teachers to ensure that the farm is able to maintain order during the closure of the schools.
Gibson explained that due to the closure of the schools students are not allowed to be on the campus to help care for the plants and animals.
"We are certainly monitoring the decisions made by our District office and we plan to keep to those rules send down by them. We do not want to bring students onto campus or the farm at this time in an effort to stick to the district's wishes," Gibson said.
Gibson said that while the district has shut down the school there is still a lot of work that needs to be done on the campus and with the animals.
"There is a lockdown to the campuses, but at the same time, schools and districts are living organisms, whether the public knows that or not. There is no real way to completely shut down a school campus, especially a high school campus. The grass still grows, things still need to be monitored and in our specific and very special case, the animals need to be fed and cared for. We will be doing only the minimum during this lockdown, but there is the need to at least feed and care for the animals we have," Gibson explained.
Gibson said that the farm thought about moving the animals to separate locations however, that would take much more work than caring for them where they are and also keeping the animals on campus makes it easier for the program to monitor them. He also explained that the farm has to care for plants and be cautious to lock up every night.
"We have some animals with sickness that are in an area, others who are due to have babies in another, those with new babies in another, females in others, males in yet more, so to move our animals to another location would take no less than 12 separate pens or pastures, and most places do not have that kind of separation ability. We also have plants that must be watered in our greenhouses and a watchful eye must be kept on all the materials at the school. This is a time that we must be diligent in locking up and putting away so that thieves, which we have had issues with before, do not take advantage of the lock down situations," Gibson said.
Gibson said that while the situation is sustainable right now he explained that the farm is meant to be operated by several people at one time and it will be difficult in the future. The farm being operated by only 1-2 people can create issues and make certain duties difficult to complete