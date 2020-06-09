Fort Dorchester holds 2020 graduation ceremony

While it was not how they expected the year to end the Fort Dorchester High School class of 2020 was in high spirits celebrated the culmination of all of their hard work.
Masks may have covered their faces but the smiles were apparent as they received their diplomas.
Speeches from class leaders and fellow students highlighted the eventful year that the students faced from school closures to difficult end of the year exams.
The ceremony featured recognition of students who are joining the military and those who represent the ideals that make Fort Dorchester unique.