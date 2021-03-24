FlowerTown Elementary's SIC named as finalist for 2021 Riley Award

Flowertown Elementary School’s Improvement Council was announced as one out of the five state finalists for the 2021 Riley Award for School Improvement Council Excellence. This year marks Flowertown’s third consecutive year as a finalist for the award and the district is hopeful that this time around their hard work will be recognized with a win.
Pat Raynor, Dorchester District Two’s Public Information officer, feels that Flowertown’s SIC has provided an organized engagement program for the school’s families.
“I think it certainly would be a real validation to our entire community. How much our schools do outreach to support the community with programs and help their families, and not just their families, but the community as a whole,” Raynor said.
This year will be the 20th year that the SC School Improvement Council’s annual Riley Award is given, which was designated to celebrate SIC's that display profound strides made toward family and civic engagement within their school community. The award gets its name from Richard Riley and his late wife Tunky. Riley served as a former SC Governor and U.S Education Secretary for many years and the couple was known for their commitment to bettering public education.
“We celebrate and are grateful for their outstanding efforts in bringing parents, educators, students, and community members together for the benefit of all,” said SC-SIC Executive Director Tom F. Hudson in a press release.
SC School Improvement Council reports that there are nearly 13,000 local SIC members that serve as volunteers in the more than 1,100 K-12 public schools throughout the state.
In addition to Flowertown Elementary SIC, other finalists include Eastside High SIC from Greenville County Schools, Millwood Elementary SIC from Sumter School District, Myrtle Beach Middle SIC from Horry County Schools and W.C. Sullivan Middle SIC from Rock Hill Schools.
In April, an independent panel of reviewers will select one winner from the five current finalists and announce it during a virtual award ceremony.