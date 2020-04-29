FDHS gives out cap and gowns

The faculty, staff and administration of Fort Dorchester High School welcomed the seniors back to campus one last time as they picked up their cap and gowns in preparation for graduation.
The seniors were welcomed with music, signs and waves from their teachers and administrators. The students had to remain in their cars in order to maintain social distancing regulations.
"We thought if we have to do this why not turn it into a celebration," Principal Tripp Aldredge. "This is about celebrating our seniors, this is an unprecedented time they are going through we want them to know we love and support them."
Aldredge said that they staff had been planning the event for about a week and the teachers arrived at the school at school at 7 a.m. to set up.
Fine arts teacher Amy Stewart said that she has missed her students and this was a great opportunity to see them again.
"We've missed them so much, I'm used to seeing 120 kids a day and I haven't seen them in what feels like months," Stewart said.
Aldredge shared that sentiment saying that it was exciting to see the students and staff together once again.
"Its exciting its great to get out here and see the kids number one and see all of the staff as well," Aldredge said.
Stewart said that the students are the reason that the school put the event together and they want to show the students they love them.
"We want them to know how much we love them and how proud we are of what they accomplished," Stewart said. "Because the bottom line is the students are most important."