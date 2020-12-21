Dorchester School District 4 supports adult education

Dorchester School District Four’s (DD4) Board of Trustees joined Dorchester School District Two and the Dorchester County Career & Technology Center (DCCTC) in support of the Dorchester County Adult Education program.
GED classes are reduced in size to support social distancing and are held at the Dorchester County Career & Technology Center.
Based on the preliminary assessments students complete at registration, individualized prescription plans of instruction are created.
Students enrolled in the High School Equivalency Diploma (GED) program also receive integrated instruction towards earning a WIN Ready to Work (R2W) Career Readiness Credential, which is the state’s approved career readiness assessment.
Registration is usually held on Tuesday mornings at 9:00 AM at the DCCTC and is on-going throughout the year.
Residents who would like more information are asked to contact Mrs. Renee Rivers, Program Coordinator at 843-873-7372. The registration fee for GED classes is $20 per school calendar year.
With the recent announcement of the Walmart Distribution Center and Dockside Logistics purchasing the speculative building in the Winding Woods Industrial Park, an additional 1,026 full-time jobs will be created in Dorchester County. Adult Education provides Dorchester County residents the opportunity to acquire a High School Equivalency Diploma (GED) to become part of a skilled workforce when new industries open.
“We are proud to join our education partners to provide an opportunity for educational growth to the residents of Dorchester County,” said Phyllis Hughes, DD4 Board Chairman.