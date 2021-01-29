Dorchester District 2 announces plan to bring students back to school

With only one month away from completing a full year with the children out of school in Dorchester District 2, the board announced a new plan which would begin transitioning students back into the classroom with the start of the second semester on February 2, 2021. At the board of trustees meeting held on January 25th, several stirring public comments were made from family members of students in the district all revolving around one concern addressed to the board: “what are you going to do about bringing the children back?”
Mr. Joseph Pye, superintendent of DD2, sympathized with the parents' anxiety regarding their children's stunted growth, learning difficulties and emotional struggles which parents stated they noticed over the course of the entirely virtual learning period.
“E-learning was intended to be just that, emergency learning, I’m not happy with the results. I’ve heard enough stories, I’m convinced,” Pye said.
The approved plan will mean that starting February 2nd, all schools will begin the transition period back into the classroom. By February 15th, the plan calls for full face to face classrooms in all elementary schools in the district and a hybrid model for the middle and high schools. Finally, as of February 22nd, all students in the district will be back to full face to face classroom learning.
Pye and other members of the board assured the community that their main concern has been what is best for the students. As the school body begins its transition back into the classroom in the coming weeks, safety concerns regarding Covid will continue to remain a top priority for the district.