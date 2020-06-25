Dorchester County Career and Technology Center seeking community input

The Dorchester County Career and Technology Center, DCCTC, is considering becoming a SC Virtual School on-site location for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.
The school day would comprise of students doing traditional school course work Math, English, History and etc. in the on-campus computer labs at the DCCTC and the second half of the day in their trade and vocational classes.
Students would be monitored and assisted by instructors and proctors. Administrators and guidance counselors would also be available to students for individual assistance.
Students would be socially-distanced as much as possible and all staff would wear masks and classrooms would be sanitized between sessions.
The DCCTC is offering a survey online to parents and want their input on the possibility of the DCCTC becoming a virtual learning site.
The survey is available here:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeuWxwD4HvF4qvKPsCIchmHcmCt64nGLrVxF_Mpjxa3L6CrPw/viewform