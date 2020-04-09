Department of Education launches online learning portal

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced on April 9th that the Department of Education will be launching an online learning portal SCRemoteLearning.com.
The website offers digital learning and teaching resources for teachers, parents and students during the COVID-19 quarantine.
“I know that remote learning can be challenging for everyone,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “We are committed to supporting both our teachers, who are working hard to make it possible for our students to learn at home, and parents and students, who are doing a great job of adjusting to these changes.”
The resources and information was vetted both internally and by outside resources for their use by all school districts in the state.
Teachers can find resources for remote learning and information. Parents and students can find materials to use as instructional resources.
"We strongly invite and encourage teachers and parents to use this website to help navigate this challenging time in South Carolina,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. "We are continually working to support remote learning as we navigate this time.”