DD2 to provide meal packs for students in prep for spring break

Dorchester School District Two has announced that it will offer additional meals for students and their families in preparation for their upcoming spring break. The free student meal packs will be available to all students 18 and under via curbside pick up on Friday, April 2nd at 5 different school site locations.
As the district heads into their final week of school before spring break, which is April 5-9, DD2 food service program plans to provide 4 more days of meals in addition to the typical 4 days of meals that are regularly distributed.
The meal packs contain both breakfast and lunch items, a considerable relief for many families that are struggling in the thick of ongoing financial constraints as a result of Covid-19.
The district says that meal pick up will be available on April 2nd from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Alston Middle School, Fort Dorchester High School, Summerville High School, Oakbrook Middle School and Dubose Middle School.
Students must be present at the time of meal pick up or a registered placard must be displayed. Further information regarding meal services with DD2 can be found by calling 843-695-4920.