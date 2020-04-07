DD2 schools set-up drop off locations for student work

Dorchester District 2 announced that schools will begin accepting student's distance learning packets that were assigned when Gov. McMaster ordered the closure of schools in March.
All middle and high schools will collect distance learning packets that have not been submitted electronically on Thursday, April 9th. Additional drop-off dates are also scheduled for Thursday, April 23rd and Thursday, April 30th.
Elementary schools will hold drop-off days on Thursday, April 23rd and Thursday, April 30th.
The drop-off times will be 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Each student's school will provide specific information in regards to the drop-off process.
Additionally interim reports will be sent home by the district on Friday April 10th and will reflect the grade of the student for work completed before March 13th. Per the South Carolina Department of Education, student's grades from the 3rd and 4th quarter will be combined into one semester grade. These reports should hence be seen as an interim report not end of quarter grades.