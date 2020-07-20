DD2 school board approves school year start date

The Dorchester District 2 school board approved a start date to the 2020-2021 school year.
The district presented three options for days to re-open and the school board approved the third option which will include teachers going back to school on August 31st and students returning September 8th.
The district is currently looking at learning options for students when schools eventually return as well. These include online learning, hybrid learning and traditional face-to-face learning. These options will all be dependent upon the threat level of COVID-19 when students return.
The revised schedule also comes with a revised bell schedule as well, Elementary School 7:15AM-1:45PM, Middle School 8:30AM-3PM and High School 9:30AM-4PM. The extra time between bells will be necessary to clean and sanitize buses between routes.
The district is also hoping to hold LEAP days, Learning, Evaluate, Analyze, Prepare, which were recommended by state superintendent Molly Spearman to help students readjust to coming back after the long time away.
This will be five nights that are voluntary for teachers and students but will be a chance to become reacquainted with their schools and teachers. Those will be held from August 24th-28th