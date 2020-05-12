DD2 reschedules graduations

Dorchester District 2 announced that they will be holding all of their high school graduations in-person. This decision came after careful consideration from district administrators and principals who felt this would be the best way to celebrate the class of 2020.
The district had originally planned to hold graduation ceremonies on July 17th at the North Charleston Coliseum.
Each ceremony will begin at 7:30 AM with the gates opening at 6:00 AM. Each graduate will receive two tickets for guests along with one parking pass. The ceremony will also be livestreamed so others can also view the ceremony as well.
The district said that the health and safety of graduates, their families and school staff will remain a priority during the ceremonies. Rules will be in place to ensure social distancing and healthy practices.
Graduates will be six feet apart on the field. Graduates will be given three masks in their senior packets and guests are encouraged to wear masks as well.
The seats in the stands will be marked off to ensure social distancing in the crowd as well. No bags will be allowed into the ceremonies including camera bags. No umbrellas, balloons, or air horns will be allowed in the ceremonies as well.
Guests will not be allowed on the field following the ceremonies. The graduates and guests are discouraged from gathering in groups in the parking lots and at concession stands as well.
The schedule will be as follows: June 8th, Summerville High School at McKissick Field at Memorial Stadium, June 9th, Fort Dorchester High School at John Bagwell Stadium, June 10th, Ashley Ridge High School at Fox Swamp Stadium.