DD2 registration information

Registration for 4k/Child Development, Kindergarten and 1st grade at Dorchester District 2 will begin on May 18th and will be open until May 20th.
All registration should be done online at dd2.org/2020, including document submission if parents or guardians are not able to register online they should contact the school and arrange to meet in person to register their child.
The required documents are the child's birth certificate, SC certificate of immunization, proof of parent or guardian's residency and a photo ID for the parent or guardian.