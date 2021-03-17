DD2 receives Covid vaccines for employees and approves 2021-2022 calendar

Summerville High school hosted a mass vaccination clinic in its gym on March 8 as almost a full year has passed since the initial closure of schools due to COVID-19 cases hitting the states. The clinic was hosted in coordination with Dorchester District 2’s medical partner, Fetter Health Care Network, making vaccines available to those eligible as of Phase 1B.
Joseph Pye, superintendent of DD2, said the event gave out 250 shots an hour and led to the vaccination of many district employees. Pye accredits the board’s energy and efforts to work with the state department of education, governor and legislature, to bring attention to the teachers need for the vaccination.
The second doses of the Moderna vaccinations will be distributed in April.
Numbers later reported at the board meeting did show consistently lowering cases of coronavirus positive reports within DD2. According to records, DD2 has had a total of 596 students and 301 staff members test positive for the virus since Aug. 20, 2020.
Pye says that the district uses data from the Medical University of South Carolina in addition to their own, as a way to monitor both the physical safety and emotional health and wellness of students. As statistics nationwide have shown an increase in mental health issues rising among children and youth, Pye assured the district that they are continuing to pay special attention to the mental health of students.
“There’s always been problems with public school systems, but now with this pandemic, they have been heightened. We need to be aware of those signs, parents need to be, we can do too much,” Pye said. “Anything is worth it, if we can save one child.”
A motion was passed to accept the 2021-2022 school year calendar. As the district continues to monitor COVID-19 cases and provide vaccinations for its employees, it is planning ahead to an accepted start date of August 16, 2021 for the upcoming school year and a last day of school established for May 27, 2022. A winter holiday break is scheduled for December 20-January 2 and spring break will be April 11-15.