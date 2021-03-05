DD2 prepares for vaccines soon to be distributed to teachers

Teachers and educators will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday and Dorchester District Two is making emergency preparations to help their staff get access to the shots.
Dorchester District Two says that its district medical partner, Fetter Health Care Network, has confirmed that the first doses of the vaccine will be available for employees on March 8 and March 10. During these two days, more than 2,500 employees will be able to receive their vaccine.
In response, the district has scheduled Emergency eLearning days for the coming week. On March 8, middle and high schools will transition to Emergency eLearning while elementary students will continue to follow a normal schedule with the Extended Day program. On March 10, elementary school students will shift into Emergency eLearning mode for the day while middle and high school students will follow a normal school schedule. There will be no Extended Day program on March 10.
“Every effort is being made to schedule these vaccinations within the next ten days,” said Pat Raynor, DD2’s public information officer.
A recent press release from DD2 commented that the vaccine will play a significant role in allowing students and teachers to remain in the classroom safely. Joe Pye, the district’s superintendent, noted that the second dose is expected to be available the first of April.
“We are pleased that these essential workers will be offered the protections necessary for them to do their jobs without concern for their health and safety,” Raynor said.
According to South Carolina government services, Governor McMaster is expected to visit the Darlington Raceway on March 5, where McLeod Health is hosting a mass vaccination event. They expect to deliver 5,000 doses at the event, making it the largest vaccination event in the area to date.
Despite the growing number of community members now eligible to receive vaccines, public health officials say that in order for herd immunity to kick it and ultimately stop the spread of COVID-19, the population will have to be 70-80 percent vaccinated.