DD2 named as an eLearning district by EOC

Dorchester District 2 is one of twenty-seven districts approved by the Education Oversight Committee to use eLearning days for make-up days for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.
This brings the total number of districts using eLearning days to 42 in the state.
The eLearning pilot project is entering its third year and is used to examine the use if eLearning when schools are forced to close for short periods of time such as inclement weather, utility emergencies, school suspension or student illness.
The EOC is working closely with the South Carolina Department of Education to improve eLearning due to the recent school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The work that has been done over the last two years in the eLearning districts provided a critical foundation for policymakers as all educators and students have adjusted to teaching and learning outside of schools," stated Matthew Ferguson, EOC Executive Director. "We look forward to working with other practitioners to make certain that technology, infrastructure and personnel exist in every district so that all SC students can have access to quality online learning whenever necessary."
Dorchester District 2 joins Berkeley County schools who began participating in eLearning days last year.