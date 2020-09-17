DD2 meal service extended through Dec. 31

Dorchester School District Two students in the school based hybrid learning model and in the district Virtual Academy will receive meals at no cost in school or by curbside pickup through Dec. 31.
The USDA has extended the summer meals program amid COVID-19.
Meals will be served Monday through Friday, and menus are available at ddtwo.org/backtoschool > food and nutrition tab Meal Service for students participating in the school based hybrid learning model will receive meals at school during in person instructional days.
On e-learning days when students are at home, meals will be available for curbside pickup.
District Virtual Academy students will have access to meals through curbside pickup Monday through Friday.
Onsite registration will be required at the selected school on the first day of participation in the program.
Existing registrations will be honored at nearest replacement location.
Hours of curbside meal service will be 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Site locations for curbside service have been adjusted for more efficient and convenient pickup of meals.
These sites are as follows:
Alston Middle School, 500 Bryan Street, Summerville.
Dr. Eugene Sires Elementary, 301 Chandler Creek Road, Summerville.
Fort Dorchester High School, 8500 Patriot Blvd., North Charleston.
Ashley Ridge High School, 9800 Delemar Highway, Summerville
Summerville High School, 1101 Boone Hill Road, Summerville.
Oakbrook Middle School, 286 Old Fort Drive, Ladson.
Dubose Middle School 1005 Dubose School Road, Summerville.
There is a possibility that the USDA will not receive enough funding from Congress to cover free meals for the entire period through Dec. 31st. Therefore, the district encourages Dorchester School District Two families to complete an online application to determine whether they qualify for free or reduced price meals.
Visit ddtwo.schoollunchapp.com and follow the instructions.
For more information on our meal program, please call 843-695-4920.