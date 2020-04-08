DD2 guidance counselors remain available during school closures

The guidance counselors of Dorchester District 2 have been working very hard during the closures to remain available for students and also in contact for those who need them.
According to Dorchester District Two K-12 Counseling Coordinator Gailia Mercer-Brown counselors have online office hours from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Counselors can be reached through email during these times, however they can also be reached in other methods based on the needs of the students. Some school counselors are available at other times to assist in emergencies or other time sensitive issues.
"Some schools have counselors available during different times of the day to assist families and provide resources to families that are experiencing emergencies outside of those hours. Families seeking out assistance should check with each school to know specific times that have been established for help," Mercer-Brown said.
Mercer-Brown explained that the guidance counselors have been given extra resources to assist students during the school closures and are working to adapt to the new work environment.
"Various local, state and national agencies provided virtual training to school counselors to take advantage of and experience. There were several considerations that we had to ponder over with this new platform as our primary focus is to remain a support to the community we serve. Counselors have embraced the challenge with open arms," Mercer-Brown said.
The counselors, like all other people who are involved in education, are adapting and working with various methods to make sure that they can assist the students in the best way possible.
"Like many educators and helping professionals, school counselors have been very adaptable during the closure. We have incorporated various methods to remain in touch with our students and parents. Despite the barriers, we are consistently researching and employing systems to ensure students have the necessities throughout this process," Mercer-Brown said.
Mercer-Brown said that it is important to remember that the COVID-19 pandemic may cause anxiety and stress to increase for students. She said that many of the elementary-aged students in the district may not have the ability to process the complex emotions that may come with this pandemic. The district has also put parent resources on the district's website.
"School counselors continue to seek out pragmatic solutions and methods to communicate practical coping skills that will help mitigate anxiety. Therefore, an emphasis on mental health was determined as we organized a menu of services from the Counseling department. We have made available community resources and information for families via the school counseling website and other platforms," Mercer-Brown said.
Mercer-Brown said that parents can also use this time to talk to their children openly about current events and their feelings about them. Parents can also use the internet to seek out positive news and help to encourage their child to talk about their emotions.
"As some parents may be working from home along with their children, parents can use this time to talk candidly and carefully with their children about current events. We encourage parents to surf the internet for positive affirmations that the family can meditate upon daily, research free mindfulness apps to use, and investigate certain breathing techniques that can be used to combat anxiety when it surfaces. However, most importantly, parents should listen to their child and act as a sounding board as it may help decrease the child's angst," Mercer-Brown said.