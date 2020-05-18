DD2 cancels summer programs

Dorchester District 2 announced on Monday May 18th that they will be cancelling a number of summer programs for the 2020 school year.
These programs were cancelled by the district in order to ensure the health and safety of the students and faculty.
Extended Day Summer Camp “Oceans of Fun”
Fine Arts Summer Programs:
Summer GATEWAY
STARTS
Gifted & Talented Summer Program DSP Dorchester Scholars
Career & Technology Education Summer Programs:
Manufacturing Summer Camp
Agriculture Camp
Middle School Program-CREATE NG
The district said that they will continue to monitor the updates given by Gov. Henry McMaster and state superintendent Molly Spearman and will notify the public with any additional changes to the summer schedule.