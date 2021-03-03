DD2 applauds face to face instruction implemented in schools throughout the district

Students throughout Dorchester District 2 have officially returned to the classrooms for face to face instruction for its first full a week, as of the district’s board of education meeting on Feb. 22.
After a compilation of varying hybrid methods and internet learning systems evolving over the last several months, efforts for students to be back in the classroom and return to ‘normal’ learning fashions have finally come to fruition.
Joseph Pye, superintendent for DD2, took time over the last week visiting schools within the district to check in on their functionality.
“Last week was our first official back to school full face to face.[The] First day was a wonderful day. One success story after another,” Pye said.
While visiting one elementary school within the district, Pye reported a student saying ‘I am ready to be with her all the time,’ in reference to that particular student’s first day back with her new teacher.
Pye emphasized the tremendous impact teachers have on their students as they are often filling in the gaps of many responsibilities and nurturing that leave them as more of a second or third parental figure in their students’ lives.
“I thank the teachers who had to change grade levels, change schools, transition in and out of virtual,” Pye said while admiring the adaptability he has witnessed by teachers in the past year.
According to Pye, elementary school classrooms were capped at 24 students per a class while high school classrooms were capped at 28 students.
Throughout the e-learning phase and hybrid phase of the districts gradual transition back to full face to face, the board has received much backlash on the time it took for students to return to the classrooms.
Several parents have made complaints regarding an overwhelming urgency to ‘catch children up’ as they feel they have lost time through distance learning.
Although efforts are being made to curate a schedule that would take into account the unusual schedules and restraints students and faculty have found themselves in this past year given COVID-19 safety precautions, board members are in limbo as they are forced to adhere to contractual issues regarding teachers employment.
Of these issues, a major complication is that teacher’s contracts only enable them to be hired for a set amount of school days within the year.
Without a grandiose budget support from the state government, which Pye says is not willing to contribute to at the moment, there is little leniency as to what can be done to regain what some parents feel has been lost time.
“We are starting the first day we can start,” Pye said in regard to the district’s efforts to establish a first day back to school for the upcoming school year.
While tension remains surrounding the unestablished district calendar for the school year of 2021-2022, the transition of bringing students back to school has received praise from board members and families of students.