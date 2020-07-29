DD2 announces technology program

Dorchester District 2 will announced that they will be issuing electronic devices to all students K-12 for the 2020-2021 school year. These devices will help students with both classroom instruction and eLearning at home.
The device that students will receive depends upon their grade level. Kindergarten and first grade students will receive access to an Ipad, 2nd grade will receive a HP Stream Windows Laptop and 3rd-12th will be issued a Dell Latitude 3190 Windows Laptop.
Devices come equipped with full windows operating systems, they also have protective coverings and cords, personalized instructional software and access to districtwide networks. The devices also have state of the art security and filtering software.
Students will have full support from school staff to ensure the best operation of equipment. Parents and guardians will also receive a Modern Learning Device Handbook which will layout expectations for the appropriate use, care and security of the device. There will also be a video available for parents/guardians and students to watch about the devices as well.