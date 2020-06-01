DD2 announces Summer Food Service Program

Dorchester District 2 announced their Summer Food Service Program will begin on June 8th, 2020 and conclude on July 31st, 2020.
Meals will be provided to all children 18 and under free of charge. Breakfast and lunch will be provided on a first come first serve basis. Meals will be served Monday through Friday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
Site Locations:
Alston Bailey Elementary 820 West 5th North St., Summerville, SC
Fort Dorchester High 8500 Patriot Blvd., Summerville, SC
Flowertown Elementary 20 King Charles Circle, Summerville, SC
Oakbrook Elementary 306 Old Fort Drive, Ladson, SC
Summerville High 1101 Boone Hill Rd., Summerville, SC
William Reeves, Jr. Elementary 1003 Dubose School Rd., Summerville, SC