DD2 announces Star Performers

Dorchester District Two has been announcing their 2020 Star Performers on their Facebook page.
All twenty-five schools and district worksites selected a Star Performer from their classified staff. The annual recognition program was created by the district to showcase work being done by classified employees in the district.
Classified employees include clerical support, teacher aids, bus transportation, custodial staff, cafeteria staff, school nurses and other support staff.
Alston-Bailey, Elementary Elise Boehler
Alston Middle, Joan Lamoureux
Ashley Ridge High, Yvonne Russell
Beech Hill Elementary, Stacey Latrice Burch
DuBose Middle, Tiffany McMeeken
Dr. Eugene Sires Elementary, JoAnn Taylor
Eagle Nest Elementary, Silio Garcia
Flowertown Elementary, Nancye Charpia
Fort Dorchester Elementary, Rachel Hudson
Fort Dorchester High, Renee Adams
Givhans Alternative Program, Wanda Lefler
Gregg Middle, Mindy Wyatt
Joseph R. Pye Elementary, Sharon Weston
Knightsville Elementary, Harry Nettles
Newington Elementary, Tara Robinson
Oakbrook Elementary, Pam Tanton
Oakbrook Middle, Glynis Hill-Morrison
River Oaks Middle, Michael Lyons
Rollings Middle School of the Arts, Sandy Edwards
Sand Hill Elementary, Melody Russell
Spann Elementary, Tamiko Wilkinson
Summerville Elementary, Denise Patrick
Summerville High, Amy Berlanda
William M. Reeves, Jr. Elementary, Teresa Tobin
Windsor Hill Arts Infused Elementary, Shelley Noisette
District Office, Paula Cooper
Extended Day, Amanda
Dodson Facilities, Michael Boehley
Special Services, Ruth Diarra
Transportation, Jimmy Risher