DD2 announces Star Performers

  • Updated
Dorchester District Two has been announcing their 2020 Star Performers on their Facebook page.

All twenty-five schools and district worksites selected a Star Performer from their classified staff. The annual recognition program was created by the district to showcase work being done by classified employees in the district.

Classified employees include clerical support, teacher aids, bus transportation, custodial staff, cafeteria staff, school nurses and other support staff. 

Alston-Bailey, Elementary Elise Boehler

Alston Middle, Joan Lamoureux

Ashley Ridge High, Yvonne Russell

Beech Hill Elementary, Stacey Latrice Burch

DuBose Middle, Tiffany McMeeken

Dr. Eugene Sires Elementary, JoAnn Taylor

Eagle Nest Elementary, Silio Garcia

Flowertown Elementary, Nancye Charpia

Fort Dorchester Elementary, Rachel Hudson

Fort Dorchester High, Renee Adams

Givhans Alternative Program, Wanda Lefler

Gregg Middle, Mindy Wyatt

Joseph R. Pye Elementary, Sharon Weston

Knightsville Elementary, Harry Nettles

Newington Elementary, Tara Robinson

Oakbrook Elementary, Pam Tanton

Oakbrook Middle, Glynis Hill-Morrison

River Oaks Middle, Michael Lyons

Rollings Middle School of the Arts, Sandy Edwards

Sand Hill Elementary, Melody Russell

Spann Elementary, Tamiko Wilkinson

Summerville Elementary, Denise Patrick

Summerville High, Amy Berlanda

William M. Reeves, Jr. Elementary, Teresa Tobin

Windsor Hill Arts Infused Elementary, Shelley Noisette

District Office, Paula Cooper

Extended Day, Amanda

Dodson Facilities, Michael Boehley

Special Services, Ruth Diarra

Transportation, Jimmy Risher

