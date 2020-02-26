DD2 teacher receives national award

Pren Woods gathered into the Alston Middle School gym along with all of the rest of the students and staff for a presentation. What Woods did not know was that the presentation was for him. He was announced as a 2019-2020 National LifeChanger award winner.
He was presented with a certificate as well as a banner which featured his name and achievement for the school to display. Woods was also given a $5,000 cash award which will be split as $2,500 for himself and $2,500 for Alston Middle School.
The National LifeChanger Award is given out every year by the National Life Group. The award recognizes k-12 teachers who are active in the community, school and the lives of students.
Woods will now go to Florida in April and will be in the running for a $25,000 cash prize to be split between himself and Alston Middle School.
Woods received his award and thanked all of Alton Middle School. He told them that every student is his student even those who he does not teach and that Alston Middle School is a team and the award was theirs as well.
"We all share this, so thank you very much," Woods told the audience.
Woods has always wanted to be a teacher ever since he was nine years old. He said that working with the students everyday is the real reward and that the accolades are just an added bonus.
"To be a hero for a kid and be there for a kid is the reward itself," Woods explained. "This is an extra cherry."
Woods said he loves being a teacher and working with the students and that the LifeChanger Award is a major honor.
"I'm so humbled and thankful, being rewarded for something you love is always wonderful," Woods said.
Woods said that what he does is very simple, he is just there. He is always encouraging his students to set high goals and helping them achieve them.
"What I do is I am helping those into walking in the room and being a part of their loves," Woods explained.
The students also see how helpful Woods is in the classroom and all around the school.
"Mr. Woods is a fantastic teacher he is always encouraging and smiling," 8th grader Helen Hamilton said. "He shows that there is someone there to encourage you."
Woods' classroom is extremely active. Students are up and moving whether they are acting out skits or singing and dancing.
"He knows how to do things in the classroom to engage the kids," Alston principal Michelle Leviner said.
Leviner said that Woods being recognized with the LifeChanger Award will hopeful impact everyone at the school.
"It definitely helps inspire," Leviner said. "It reminds you why you got into education."
Woods said that at his students are the most to credit for his success as an educator. He said that by pushing them to be great, they in turn set high expectations for him.
"Any greatness I have is owed to them," Woods said. "I want to be the best for them."
Woods said that he is excited for the opportunity to go to Florida and possibly win the grand prize, but he said that he will continue to do good work in the school, community and in the lives of students everyday regardless of the outcome.
Woods explained that what he wants most out of this award is for his students to be inspired to work hard toward their own goals.
"I want my students to know they can accomplish anything as well," Woods said.