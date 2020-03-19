DD2 takes security measures during closures

The Dorchester District 2 security team is working to ensure that the schools remain secure during the closures due to the COVID-19 virus.
Preston Giest, the DD2 safety and security coordinator, said that the team is full of qualified and dedicated individuals that will work to ensure the safety of the students and schools in DD2.
"DD2 has a dedicated security team that consists of 9 security folks. We all have law enforcement backgrounds including a former FBI Agent, retired Customs and Border Patrol Agent, former member of the US Marshal’s Task Force, a former Coast Guard Instructor, former State Transport Police and former SRO’s. My team will conduct continuous ‘round the clock patrols of all schools to ensure that unauthorized people are not accessing the buildings," Giest said.
The security team is also working closely with local law enforcement. Officers are increasing their presence around schools on regular patrols as well as covering the feeding sites for student lunches.
"The Summerville Police Department, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and North Charleston Police Department have provided officers to cover our seven USDA feeding sites," Giest said.
Giest emphasized that one point of particular interest is keeping people out of school areas once they are thoroughly cleaned by the custodial staff and prevent contamination.
We want folks to understand that we want to thoroughly clean and sanitize each building and keep them that way so that we can get kids back to school as quickly as possible.